Woman dies by suicide in Nurmahal

The Nurmahal police have arrested three persons in connection with a woman’s suicide while efforts are underway to apprehend the fourth person, who is absconding. Phillaur DSP Bharat Masih said complainant Jai Chand (55), resident of Boota Mandi, Jalandhar, alleged that the accused had been harassing his daughter Sarabjit due to which she had taken the extreme step on July 20. The accused have been identified as Balwinder Kumar his mother Jagiro and father Amarjit, all residents of Model Town, Nurmahal; and Neelo.

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The police have arrested Balwinder Kumar, Jagiro and Amarjit, while raids are being conducted to trace and arrest Neelo. The investigation is in progress to ascertain the circumstances leading to the alleged harassment and the woman’s death, said DSP Masih.

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