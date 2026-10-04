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Home / Jalandhar / Woman dies by suicide in Talwara

Woman dies by suicide in Talwara

Fiance held for abetment

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 08:19 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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A woman allegedly died after consuming a poisonous substance, reportedly distressed by harassment from her fiancé, barely a month before their scheduled wedding. The Talwara police have registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

According to the police, deceased Radha Rani was a resident of Bahi Nangal village. Her father Dhyan Singh told the police that she was engaged to Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Maira Jattan village, and their marriage had been fixed for November 3.

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Dhyan Singh said on September 30, Radha told her mother that she had consumed a poisonous medicine. The family immediately took her to a hospital in Mukerian from where she was referred to a hospital in Jalandhar for treatment.

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The woman died during treatment in Jalandhar, the police said.

In his complaint, the deceased’s father alleged that his daughter had taken the extreme step after being allegedly subjected to mental harassment by her fiancé. He claimed that Rajiv had been troubling her.

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The police have registered a case against Rajiv on the basis of the complaint and arrested him. Further investigation is underway.

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