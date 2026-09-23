Woman dies following assault by live-in partner in Phagwara

A woman was allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon by her live-in partner following an altercation at Tibbi Mohalla in Phagwara, police said.

According to Phagwara DSP Palwinder Singh, Jaswinder Kaur and Gurpreet Singh were in a live-in relationship for the past few years.

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The DSP said a quarrel over a minor issue escalated and Jaswinder was allegedly injured with a sharp-edged weapon, while Gurpreet also suffered injuries.

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Both were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, where doctors declared Jaswinder brought dead. Gurpreet, whose condition is said to be critical, was referred to the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar.

Police have registered a case against Gurpreet and started an investigation.

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The DSP said the deceased had a 10-year-old son from her first marriage.