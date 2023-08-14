 Woman dies in road mishap : The Tribune India

Woman dies in road mishap

A woman was killed after the bike she was riding pillion was hit by a speeding car on the Phagwara-Banga Road on Saturday night. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A woman was killed after the bike she was riding pillion was hit by a speeding car on the Phagwara-Banga Road on Saturday night. The woman was going to Jassomajra village with her son Jiwan Kumar. The police have registered a case under Sections 304A and 279 of the IPC against an unidentified car driver, who managed to flee from the spot. The police handed over the body to the family members after post-mortem examination. OC

Youth booked for abduction

Phagwara: The city police have booked a youth on the charges of abducting a girl on the pretext of marrying her. On a complaint lodged by Sonia, a resident of Mehli Gate, Phagwara, the police have registered a case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC against the youth, identified as Ashu Balu, a resident of Prempura, here. SHO City Amandeep Nahar said the complainant alleged that the suspect had abducted her daughter, who was missing since August 10. The police are investigating the matter. OC

2 held with stolen bike

Phagwara: The police arrested two motorcycle thieves and recovered a stolen bike bearing registration number PB08DD5618 from their possession on Saturday night. The suspects have been identified as Dharmendra Singh, a resident of Mehaliana village, and Akshya Kumar, a resident of Pehchan Nagar, here. A case under Sections 411 and 379 of the IPC has been registered. OC

2 arrested on theft charge

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested two persons on the charge of stealing items used in boring. Investigating Officer (IO) Daljit Singh said the suspects had been identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Babbu, and Baljit Singh, alias Shira, a resident of Gorsian Peeran village. Satnam Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects stole items used in boring from the house of his relative on August 5. The IO said that a case under Sections 457, 380 and 411 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. Stolen items had been recovered from their possession. OC

2 drug peddlers in police net

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested two drug peddlers on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicant tablets. SHO Jatinder Kumar said 20 grams of heroin and 200 intoxicant tablets were recovered from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Dalwinder Singh, alias Happy, and Sandeep Singh, alias Seepa, residents of Kandola Kalan village. The SHO said a case under Sections 21-B, 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspects.

