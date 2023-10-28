Woman dies in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A woman riding pillion died while three others sustained injuries after the scooter they were riding was hit by a speeding car (bearing registration number PB-10HZ-5136) near Gobind Gate in Phagwara. They were returning from a temple after paying obeisance. The deceased was identified as Yashoda Rani, a resident of Basant Nagar, Phagwara. The injured persons - Yashoda’s son Ganesh, his wife Rakhi and daughter Himanshi - were admitted to a hospital. The police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 337, 338 and 279 of the IPC against the car driver who managed to flee after the accident. OC

School bus stolen, probe on

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Rajinder Singh, a resident of Vishwakarma Nagar, the police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC against an unidentified person on the charge of stealing a school bus from outside the residence of the complainant on October 15. The police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to get clue about the suspects. OC

Trader nabbed for cheating

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a trader on the charges of cheating and violating copyrights. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Chand said the suspect had been identified as Jaskaran Singh, a resident of Ramu Wal village and working at TT traders, Mehat Pur. Sudharshan Verma, a resident of Delhi, complained to the police that the suspects were selling cement in fake bags. The IO said a case under Section 420 of the IPC and Sections 63 and 65 of the Copyrights Act was registered.

#Phagwara