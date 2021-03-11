Woman drowns daughter, kills self

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 17

A 37-year-old “depressed” woman reportedly ended her life after drowning her minor daughter in a water tank on the roof of her house in local Focal Point on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Vidya Devi and her daughter Rachna. Vidya attempted to kill her 14-year-old son too by hanging him from a hook after tying his hands and blindfolding him but he somehow managed to save himself. Vidya Devi, wife of Kulwinder Singh, had been taking treatment for depression for two years.

On Tuesday evening, her husband was out for work and she was at home with her kids. She blindfolded and tied the hands of her daughter Rachna and son Navraj Singh.

She then threw her daughter into the water tank on the roof. Before hanging herself, Vidya Devi also hanged her son with a ceiling hook in the room.

However, Navraj somehow untied the rope. He took out his sister from the water tank but by then, she had died. The police have started proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC on Wednesday.