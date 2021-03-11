Woman drowns daughter, kills self

Hoshiarpur, August 17
A 37-year-old “depressed” woman reportedly ended her life after drowning her minor daughter in a water tank on the roof of her house in local Focal Point on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday night.
The deceased have been identified as Vidya Devi and her daughter Rachna. Vidya attempted to kill her 14-year-old son too by hanging him from a hook after tying his hands and blindfolding him but he somehow managed to save himself. Vidya Devi, wife of Kulwinder Singh, had been taking treatment for depression for two years.
On Tuesday evening, her husband was out for work and she was at home with her kids. She blindfolded and tied the hands of her daughter Rachna and son Navraj Singh.
She then threw her daughter into the water tank on the roof. Before hanging herself, Vidya Devi also hanged her son with a ceiling hook in the room.
However, Navraj somehow untied the rope. He took out his sister from the water tank but by then, she had died. The police have started proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC on Wednesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...