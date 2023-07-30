Woman drug peddler held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered heroin from her possession on Friday night. SP Gurpreet Singh Gill said the suspect, identified as Rekha, a resident of Chugg Colony, Phagwara, was nabbed at a checkpoint in the Industrial Area. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Scooterist dies in road mishap

Phagwara: A scooterist was killed on the spot when the two-wheeler he was driving was hit by a speeding Innova near Amarjit Motor Garage in Phagwara. The police have registered a case under Sections 304A, 279 and 427 of the IPC against an unidentified car driver. The police have impounded the car bearing registration number PB-11CK-2828. OC

Fake travel agent booked

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Dharamkot resident Pawan Kumar, the police have booked a fake travel agent, Varinder Kumar, a resident of Saprod village, on the charge of duping the complainant of Rs 5.43 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The victim told the police that the suspect neither send him abroad nor return his money. No arrest has been made so far. A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act has been registered. OC

25-yr-old Youth ends his life

Nakodar: A youth allegedly committed suicide here on Friday. Investigating Officer Janak Raj said the deceased has been identified as Jorawar Singh (25), a resident of Sidham Station Wale village. Village sarpanch Balvir Singh told the police that he strangulated himself at his house. The IO said the police handed over the body to the family members after the post-mortem examination.

