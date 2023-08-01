Woman drug peddler held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered 7 gram of heroin, 5 gram of opium and Rs 2,200 drug money from her possession on Sunday night.

Jagdish Raj, DSP, Phillaur, said the arrested drug peddler was identified as Paramjit Kaur, a resident of Kandola-Khurad village.

The suspect was nabbed at a check-point near Bilga, said the DSP. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect —

