Woman drug peddler held

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a woman drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. The suspect had been identified as Ninder, a resident of Mohalla Shahpur, Mehat Pur. Investigating officer (IO) Jaspal Singh said 215 intoxicant tablets and Rs 6,600 drug money were recovered from her possession. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Man nabbed for bike theft

Phagwara: The Nakodar City police have arrested a person on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Investigating officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Jasprit Singh, alias Jashan, a resident of Salaim Pur village, Ludhiana. The IO said the police got a tip-off that the suspect, who was a notorious thief, was coming to Nakodar to sell two stolen bikes. Following which, the police nabbed him at a naka and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Two held for snatching

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two persons for snatching a mobile phone from a migrant worker. Investigating officer (IO) and Shankar police post in charge Harjit Singh said the suspects had been identified as Rahul Kumar and Soni. Harpreet Singh, a resident of Dherain village, told the police that while he was irrigating his field at Shankar village with his worker Sanjit, two motorcycle-borne suspects attacked Sanjit with a sharp weapon and snatched his mobile phone. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. The police also recovered a snatched mobile phone, a sharp weapon and a motorcycle from their possession. OC

5 booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked five persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Davinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Sandip, Aman, Vikram and Gurpreet, all residents of Ludhiana, and an unidentified accomplice. Gurcharan Singh, a resident of Gounsu Wal village, told the police that the suspects attacked him on May 11 and threatened him with dire consequences. He suffered serious injuries in the incident. A case under Sections 323, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered. OC

Cash looted from petrol pump

Phagwara: Two unidentified masked motorcycle-borne miscreants looted Rs 8,000 from a petrol pump in Bilga near Nurmahal on Monday night. Raj Kumar, owner of JK Service Station, told the police that the suspects snatched the cash from an employee of the petrol pump and managed to flee. The police have registered a case. Two suspects were seen committing the crime in the CCTV footage. Meanwhile, both suspects also made an attempt to loot a medical store in Bilga.

