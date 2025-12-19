The administration of Kapurthala demolished the illegal construction of a woman drug smuggler today on the orders of BDPO, Nadala.

The structure, on the encroached panchayat land, was got built by Jagir Kaur, alias Billo, of Lakhan Khole.

SSP Gaurav Toora said as per the orders issued by the BDPO, Nadala, it was stated that while participating in anti-social activities, Jagir Kaur had built a house on the panchayat land at Lakhan Khola.

According to the BDPO, Jagir Kaur was repeatedly issued notices and asked to vacate it, but she did not leave the illegal occupation, due to which the help of the police was sought.

SSP said eight cases of the NDPS Act had been registered against Jagir Kaur.

The SSP said as per the strict instructions of the government, the police were committed to eradicating drug trafficking and no person involved in drug trafficking be spared.