Woman duped of Rs 1.19 lakh

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked a Gurdaspur resident on the charge of duping a woman of Rs 1,19,500 on the pretext of helping her adopt a male child. Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhdev Singh has identified the accused as Mohit Kumar, a resident of ward No. 5, Dhariwal, Gurdaspur. Harwindar Kaur of Daduwal village had complained to the Senior Superintendent of Police that Kumar had assured her that he would help her adopt a male child, but he ended up duping her of Rs 1,19500. She alleged in her complaint that Kumar even threatened her when she asked him to return the money. The SHO said a case had been registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code following an inquiry. OC

Seven booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked seven persons, including two women, on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Jaswindar Singh said the accused had been identified as Usha, his son Pindar, Manga and his wife Gori, all residents of Mandiala village, and their three unidentified accomplices. Sukhwindar Singh, complained to the police that the accused barged into his house and assaulted and threatened to kill him. A case under Sections 452, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. oc

Cops clueless in murder case

Phagwara: More than 22 months after the crime, the Nurmahal police have failed to arrest the accused of murdering a local resident. Rohit (22), a resident of Mohalla Khatikan, was shot dead on August 10 morning in the year 2021 by Jaswinder Singh Bunty, a resident of Lohar village under Jamsher Sadar police station. The police had registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against Jaswinder Singh Bunty. Station House Officer Sukhdev Singh said no progress had been achieved so far in this case and further investigations were on. oc

Accused at large for past 21 years

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have yet to arrest three persons on the run for the last 21 years. They had allegedly murdered a local jeweller Mimik. Janak Raj, who was employed at the jewellery shop of the victim’s grandfather at Sarafan Bazar, and his accomplices Rajesh and Sonu were declared proclaimed offenders (POs). The trial court has, however, acquitted one of their accomplices.Janak had a scuffle with Mimik and his father in January 2002 after which Janak and his accomplices attacked them with knives. Mimik was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital. Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh said they had not been successful in arresting other accused in the case. OC

Bike stolen outside school

Phagwara: A motorcycle parked outside a school’s playground was stolen on Saturday morning. Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Cheema Kalan, complained to the police that he had parked his two-wheeler (PB-08-ES-4435) outside a school ground on Saturday morning where he came to play volleyball.

