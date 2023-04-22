Woman duped of Rs 10L by agents

Phagwara:The Nurmahal police have booked a US-based unidentified travel agent and his Kolkata-based associate for duping a woman of Rs10 lakh. The police said Simarnjit Kaur of Daaduwal village filed a complaint to the Jalandhar SSP (Rural) in this regard. A case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered after an inquiry. OC
400 litres of raw liquor seized
Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked unidentified persons for brewing liquor. The police said the suspects were brewing liquor in the Mand area of the Sutlej near Bhode village. A joint team of the Excise Department and police raided the spot and recovered 25 bottles of hooch, 400-litre of raw liquor and equipment used for brewing. The suspects managed to flee. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered. OC
On the run for weeks, po nabbed
Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding for the past few weeks. The police said accused had been identified as Mohamad Hussain of Samrai village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Sadar Jamsher police station. He was wanted in a case of theft.
