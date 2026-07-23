Woman duped of Rs 22L in visa fraud

The Nakodar police have booked four travel agents, including two women, for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 22 lakh on the pretext of sending her son and daughter-in-law abroad. DSP Onkar Singh Brar said the accused have been identified as Amrik Singh of Lohara village; his sister Meenu Seema and Seema Rani of the same village; and Manohar Lal of Dherian village.

Advertisement

Kamlesh Rani of Meerapur village complained to the police that she paid Rs 22 lakh to the accused for facilitating her children’s migration, but the accused failed to fulfil their promise.

Advertisement