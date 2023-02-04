Woman duped of Rs 35L; couple held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a travel agent couple on the charge of duping a Shahkot woman of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of sending her son abroad. Investigating officer Balkar Singh has identified the accused as Surjit Singh — a resident of Kartar Nagar — and his wife Parveen Kaur. Jaswindar Kaur, a resident of Mohalla Bagh Wala, Shahkot, had complained to the police that she had paid Rs 35 lakh to the accused for facilitating her son’s migration abroad, but the accused did not send him overseas, and he did not even return the money. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 406, 420 and 34 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Travel Professions Regulation Act was registered against the accused.

Tractor seized for illegal mining

Jalandhar: A man was apprehended and his tractor and trolley being used in an illegal mining case was seized by the Jalandhar rural police here on Friday. The Jalandhar police apprehended tractor driver Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Bagiwal from Khurlapur along with a Swaraj tractor and a sand-laden trolley. The accused was fined under Section 75 of the mining Act by the Shahkot police. TNS

Bike-borne men snatch purse

Jalandhar: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne robbers snatched a purse from a woman on Railway Road in Phagwara last night. The victim, identified as Radhika Soni, a resident of Sarafan Bazar, Phagwara, was coming in a rickshaw when the robbers struck and snatched her purse containing four gold bangles, a pair of gold ear rings, a gold tikka and cash worth Rs 50,000 from her. The robbers managed to flee. The police have registered a case under Section 379B of IPC.