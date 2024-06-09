Woman duped of Rs 49 lakh

Phagwara: A resident of Guru Nanakpura, Phagwara, was duped of Rs 49,30,000 in an online fraud. The victim has been identified as Manpreet Kaur. The police have registered a case under Sections 420 of the IPC and 66 of the Information Technology Act against unknown persons. Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the victim came into contact with M937 Vanguard Group Club being run by Magun Phinlay on her Instagram account, providing online trading. She was duped of Rs 49,30,000 while trading online after joining the group. The police are investigating the matter.
Drug Peddler Arrested
Phagwara: The police have arrested a drugs peddler and recovered 1kg ganja from his possession on Friday. The suspect has been identified as Vishaw Nath, presently residing in Saprod village near Phagwara. The suspect was nabbed at a checkpoint near Miherru village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect.
Harmanbir is DIG Jalandhar Range
Phagwara: Harmanbir Gill has been appointed DIG, Jalandhar Range. He will replace S Bhoopti who has been transferred and appointed as DIG (Admin) Chandigarh. He had worked as DSP, SP, SSP at different places, including in Phagwara and Passport Officer, Jalandhar, also. OC
Labourer dies at crusher site
Talwara: A labourer died after he came under the grip of the running belt at Barar Stone Crusher in Baringali village falling under Talwara block. As per the police, Sonu Kumar and his brother Monu Kumar used to work at the same crusher. On Friday evening, while on duty, suddenly his brother's (Monu) slipped and fell on the belt of the running machine and died. The body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary of the local BBMB Hospital.
