Woman duped of Rs 2 lakh in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, May 6
On the pretext of providing a job in a private airlines, a woman, Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of Hoshiarpur, was duped of Rs 2,20,000 by some unidentified persons. According to information, Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of Hoshiarpur, had lodged a complaint with the police. He said some unknown people contacted her over phone and promised to provide her a job in a private airlines in Adampur. They allegedly took Rs 2.20 lakh from her for the same. Afterwards, neither they provided her a job nor returned her money. A case has been registered.
