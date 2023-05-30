Woman duped of Rs 23 lakh, travel agent booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 29

The Lohian Khas police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a Jalandhar village resident of Rs 23 lakh on the pretext of sending his nephew abroad.

SP Manpreet Dhillon said the accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Fatehpur Bhangwan village.

Satanam Singh, a resident of Bhatijab Randhawa village, had complained to the Jalandhar (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) that he had paid Rs 23 to the accused for facilitating his nephew’s migration abroad. However, the agent did not keep his word, nor did he return Satnam’s money.

The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC, and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act against the agent.