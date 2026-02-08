DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Jalandhar / Woman duped of Rs 3.5 lakh on pretext of overseas job

Two booked

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:16 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Rawalpindi police have registered a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code against two residents of Jagjitpur village for allegedly cheating a woman of ₹3.5 lakh on the pretext of arranging overseas employment for her son.

The case has been registered following an inquiry conducted on the basis of an application filed by Rajinder Kaur, a resident of village Jagjitpur near Phagwara. The complainant stated that the accused assured her that they would arrange a computer-related job for her son Ravinder Singh in Cambodia.

According to SP Madhvi Sharma, the accused have been identified as Boota Singh and his son Bidhi Chand, residents of village Jagjitpur. The complainant alleged that the accused gained her trust by making false claims about foreign employment opportunities and subsequently took ₹3,50,000 from her. However, neither was any job arranged, nor was the money returned.

After conducting an inquiry, the police found prima facie evidence supporting the allegations. Based on the inquiry report and the application dated October 17, 2025, a case was registered against the accused under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.

Police officials confirmed that two accused have been named in the case and that no recovery has been made so far. Further investigation is underway to verify financial transactions and other relevant evidence. Appropriate legal action will be taken as the investigation progresses.

