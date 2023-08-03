Woman duped of Rs 80,000, 1 booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Swaranjit Kaur, a resident of Satnampura, Phagwara, the city police have registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC against an unidentified person on the charges of duping the complainant of Rs 80,000 through What’sApp call. He posed himself as her nephew living abroad and asked her to transfer the amount. She trusted upon the caller and transferred the amount to his account. The police are investigating the case. OC

Man jumps before train, dies

Phagwara: A man reportedly committed suicide by jumping before Jammu Mail near the Phagwara railway station On Tuesday night. Gurbheij Singh, in-charge of the Government Railway Police, Phagwara, said the deceased had been identified as Vipin Kumar (32), an architect and a resident of Baba Gadhia locality, Phagwara. His Activa scooter was also found abandoned near the railway tracks, said GRP, adding that body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem examination. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, said GRP. OC

Biker snatches woman’s purse

Phagwara: An unidentified motorcyclist snatched a purse containing Rs 60,000 and three mobile phones from a woman here on Wednesday. The woman, identified as Kiran Bala, raised alarm, following which the suspect fled towards Hargobind Nagar. The victim, who was working with an immigration company, was returning home when the incident took place. The police have been informed about the incident. OC

Gangster held for extortion

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a gangster on the charge of extortion and criminal conspiracy.SHO Yadwinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Buta, a resident of Talwann village under the Bilga police station. Manoj Kumar, a resident of Makhu town in Ferozepur, complained to the police that the suspect and his other accomplices blackmailed and extorted money from him. The SHO said a case under Sections 384, 506 and 120-B of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. His three female accomplices were arrested earlier. OC

Woman drug peddler held

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a woman drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. SHO GS Nagra said 20 grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of the suspect, identified as Bholi, a resident of Patti Takhar, Shankar village. The SHO said a case under Sections 21(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect.

