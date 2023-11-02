Woman ends life by suicide

Talwara, November 1
A young woman, a resident of Rally village falling under the jurisdiction of the Hajipur police station, ended her life by consuming some poisonous substance today.
In the statement to the police, the woman’s kin said Pooja had an affair with Akshay, a resident of Rally village. Akshay had promised to marry Pooja. When Pooja came to know about Akshay’s marriage to another girl on October 26, she got upset and consumed a poisonous substance. Pooja was admitted to a government hospital in Dasuya where she died during treatment. The police have registered a case against Akshay and initiated probe.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand's house
The premises of the minister in the Civil Lines area and a f...
Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life, family faces uncertainty and huge bills
Varun Raj battling for his life, suffered severe neurologica...
6 die as car gets stuck between 2 trucks in Punjab's Sangrur
The occupants were on their way from Malerkotla to Sunam
Mahua Moitra to appear before Lok Sabha Ethics Committee today
There were 47 log-ins to Moitra's parliamentary account from...