Woman ends life by suicide

Our Correspondent

Talwara, November 1

A young woman, a resident of Rally village falling under the jurisdiction of the Hajipur police station, ended her life by consuming some poisonous substance today.

In the statement to the police, the woman’s kin said Pooja had an affair with Akshay, a resident of Rally village. Akshay had promised to marry Pooja. When Pooja came to know about Akshay’s marriage to another girl on October 26, she got upset and consumed a poisonous substance. Pooja was admitted to a government hospital in Dasuya where she died during treatment. The police have registered a case against Akshay and initiated probe.