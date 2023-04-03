Woman ends life, FIR registered against husband

Nawanshahr, April 2
A married woman from Mukandapur in Nawanshahr ended her life by suicide.
The father of the deceased alleged that his son-in-law would often fight with his daughter over trivial things.
According to the FIR, the deceased was married in 2019 and since then there had been problems going on their married life. “Recently, I received a phone call from my daughter’s in-laws. They said my daughter was not speaking with anyone. When I reached their home, I found my daughter hanging from a dupatta,” the father said in his statement.
“My son-in-law is responsible for her death as he misbehaved with my daughter and forced her to end her life,” he alleged. A case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC has got registered against the accused who is still at large.
