Woman ends life in Tarn Taran village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 4

Perturbed over the alleged illicit relation of her husband, a 31-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at a brick-kiln at Fatehbad village here on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Suman who was married to Vijaypal Singh, a brick-kiln worker six years ago.

ASI Jatinder Singh said on Monday (April 3) Ajay Kumar, brother of the victim, in his complaint stated that Vijaypal Singh had illicit relations with Santosh Kumari, who was a brick-kiln worker in Dinanagar (Gurdaspur). Both Vijaypal Singh and Santosh Kumari came in contact with each other when Vijaypal Singh had gone to work at a Dinanagar brick-kiln.

On the statement of Ajay Kumar, a resident of BBK brick-kiln, the Goindwal Sahib police registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC on March 31 portraying the suicide as natural death as his sister, Suman, was disturbed over her mentally challenged daughter.

#tarn taran