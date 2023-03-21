Woman ends life, two arrested

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: Reportedly troubled by her son and daughter-in-law, a woman of Shoda Kandi village ended her life by consuming some poisonous substance. The Hajipur police have arrested the accused couple after registering a case against them. According to information, Monika Devi lodged a complaint with the police that her mother Sunita Devi used to live separately in a joint house with her younger son Manish Kumar and daughter-in-law. She told that her brother Manish Kumar along with his wife Priya used to mentally torture her mother. She said that due to it, her mother allegedly ended her life by consuming some poisonous substance. OC

Two held for smuggling

Hoshiarpur: The district police arrested two smugglers from different places and seized intoxicants from them. According to information, cops at the Model Town police station stopped a car at a naka and during search 48 bottles of liquor were seized from the possession of Saurabh Sharma, a resident of Tibba Sahib. In another case, the Talwara police seized 4.44 kg of ganja during the search of a car at a naka erected in the in the area and arrested Dharmapal, a resident of Talwara. Separate cases have been registered.