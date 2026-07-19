Woman found dead, husband arrested

The police have arrested the husband of a 26-year-old woman who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her matrimonial home in Razapur village near Kapurthala. Three other members of his family have also been booked in connection with an alleged dowry death case.

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The accused have been identified as Hardeep Singh, alias Jaggu, alias Gagan (husband), Baljit Kaur (mother-in-law), Jasvir Kaur (sister-in-law) and Bachittar Singh (brother-in-law). While Hardeep has been arrested, the police said efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

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The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother, Balwinder Kaur, a resident of Sarai Khas village near Kartarpur. According to the FIR, her elder daughter, Simranjit Kaur, had been married to Hardeep since September 17, 2021. She alleged that despite spending beyond her means on the marriage, her daughter was repeatedly harassed and physically assaulted by her husband and his family over their persistent demand for a car as dowry.

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The complainant further alleged that Simranjit, who is survived by her four-year-old daughter, had informed her on several occasions about the alleged dowry-related harassment. She claimed she had personally appealed to her daughter’s in-laws to stop harassing her, explaining that she was financially unable to meet their demand for a car.

According to the complaint, Hardeep telephoned her on the evening of July 14 to inform her that Simranjit had died. When the family reached the mortuary at Mansurwal, they allegedly noticed marks around her neck, leading them to suspect that she had been strangled.

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Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the four accused under Sections 80 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with the relevant provisions pertaining to dowry death.

The police said the allegations contained in the FIR were based on the complainant’s statement. The police added that the exact cause and circumstances of Simranjit’s death would be determined during the ongoing investigation, and no conclusions had been drawn at this stage.