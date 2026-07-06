Woman found murdered at rented house in Phagwara village

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly found murdered at her rented house in Chak Hakim village in Phagwara on Sunday late evening. The deceased has been identified as Kulwinder Kaur (42).

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On receiving information about the incident, DSP Palwinder Singh, along with a police team, rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. The body was taken into custody and sent for the post-mortem examination.

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According to the police, the preliminary investigation revealed that Kulwinder Kaur had married Davinder Singh Bajwa about four years ago. The couple allegedly had frequent altercations. Investigators suspect that Davinder was involved in the murder and that the victim sustained fatal head injuries inflicted with a blunt object. The suspect allegedly fled the scene after the incident.

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The police said the couple had been living in a rented house in Chak Hakim. Kulwinder Kaur was employed at a local factory, while her husband worked as a mason. Officials also stated that it was the second marriage for both.

A family member, Inderjit Kaur, told the police that she received a phone call from a relative at Langeri village, informing her about the incident. She further alleged that the suspect had returned to his native village after the crime, following which the police were immediately informed.

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Speaking to the media, DSP Palwinder Singh said based on the preliminary findings, an FIR has been registered against Davinder Bajwa. He added that police teams had launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect.