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Home / Jalandhar / Woman from Hoshiarpur village duped of Rs 3 lakh after caller fakes son’s accident

Woman from Hoshiarpur village duped of Rs 3 lakh after caller fakes son’s accident

She transferred money from her bank accounts to account number provided by the caller without verifying the claim

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:34 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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A woman from Pipplawala village was allegedly duped of Rs 3 lakh after a caller contacted her on WhatsApp and falsely claimed that her son had been injured in a road accident and urgently needed money for treatment.

According to a complaint lodged with the cyber police, Daljit Kaur received the call on September 7. The caller told her that her son had met with an accident and that Rs 3 lakh was immediately required for his treatment.

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Panicked by the information, Kaur transferred the money from her bank accounts to the account number provided by the caller without verifying the claim. She later contacted her son and discovered that he was safe and had not met with any accident. The victim then realised that she had been duped in an online fraud.

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The cyber police have registered a case against an unidentified person and initiated further probe.

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