Woman gets life in dowry death case

Nawanshahr, June 9

Disposing of the murder case of a woman who was set ablaze by her in-laws on July 30, 2011, the District and Sessions Court, Nawanshahr, has sentenced a woman accused in the case to life term on Thursday.

District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh, while pronouncing the quantum of sentence, said that the third accused in the case was on the run till her arrest on April 7, 2019, while the other two accused (husband and mother-in-law) were already sentenced on January 22, 2013.

The court mentioned that the accused was not entitled to any leniency from the court. The accused has been sentenced to life term under Section 302 and 34 of the IPC besides a fine of Rs 10,000 by the District and Sessions Court

As per the information, a married woman was set ablaze by her in-laws in Aur and the neighbours had rushed her to a hospital in Nawanshahr for treatment of burn injuries. Her dying declaration was recorded by the then Chief Judicial Magistrate, KS Cheema. She had succumbed to burn injuries two months after the incident. Though her father and brother resiled from their statements, the court opined that conviction can be recorded on the basis of dying declaration if recorded and proven as per law. As per her dying declaration, the victim had accused her husband Romi, mother-in-law Rani and sister-in-law Paramjit Kaur of setting her ablaze for not meeting the demand of bringing a motorcycle from her parents.

