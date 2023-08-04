Woman hangs self to death

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 3

A 38-year-old woman died by suicide by hanging herself from the grill of stairs at her house here this afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Bhanu Priya, a resident of Santokhpura, here.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was suffering from depression. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital since long.

The incident came to light when her son returned home from school. After his repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, he jumped the gate to enter the house and found his mother’s body hanging from the grill.

When he raised the alarm, neighbours gathered at the spot and informed the police. A police party from Division Number 8 reached the spot. The police sent the body to the Civil Hospital for postmortem examination. ASI Manjit Ram, in-charge of the investigation, said further probe were on into the case.