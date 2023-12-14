Woman hangs self to death

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 13

A 40-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in the Army Enclave, Phase I, Dhina village, here last night. The deceased has been identified as Paramjit Kaur.

In her statement to the police, Raj Rani, mother of the deceased, said Paramjit was married to Amit Kumar for 18 years. She was working at an Aam Aadmi Clinic here, while her husband was working at a private clinic.

She revealed that her daughter was battling depression. Her family was under debts. As a result, she took the extreme step.

Bharat Masih, SHO at the Sadar police station, said the family members reported the deceased was under depression.

“No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The family members have not raised any suspicion. Following which, proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination,” he said.

The deceased is survived by two sons, aged 15 and 10, and her husband.