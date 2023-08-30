Woman has narrow escape after ex-husband fires at her

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 29

A youth fired at a woman riding an Activa scooter in Mohalla Preet Nagar. The woman and a man riding the two-wheeler had a narrow escape in the incident.

Krishna, a resident of Mohalla New Fatehgarh, said she was going through Mohalla Preet Nagar on her scooter with one of her relatives today afternoon. Her ex-husband, from whom she had taken divorce, followed them on a motorcycle. He stopped his motorcycle in front of their two-wheeler and opened fire at them, but the bullet did not hit anyone. Later, he fled from the spot.

The victim alleged that the suspect had been harassing her for the past few months. On receiving the information, Palwinder Singh, DSP, City, reached the spot with a police party and taled to the victim about the incident.

The DSP said the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the spot was being scanned. He said according to the victim, the bullet was fired by her ex-husband. Further investigation was in progress, he added.

#Hoshiarpur