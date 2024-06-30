Woman held for abetting suicide

Phagwara: The Nakodar City police have arrested a woman on the charge of abetting the suicide of her husband. Investigating officer (IO) Dilbag Singh said the suspect had been identified as Gagandeep Kaur Bangarr, wife of Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Mahun Wal village. He committed suicide in May this year. The IO said a case under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the woman and her parents. OC
Travel agent held for cheating
Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a travel agent for duping a person of Rs 13.30 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Shahkot DSP Amandeep Singh said the suspect had been identified as Gobinda, a resident of Yussaf Pur village. Harjinder Singh, a resident of the same village, lodged a complaint against the suspect. A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Profession Regulation Act has been registered against the suspect. OC
Woman’s modesty outraged, 2 held
Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two persons on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty. Investigating officer (IO) Rajinder Kumar said the suspects had been identified as Deepak Kumar, alias Deepa, and Amarjit Kumar, residents of Uggi. A case under Sections 354, 323, 451, 427, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspects and three others. OC
Youth dies by suicide
Phagwara: A youth reportedly died by suicide by jumping before a train near the Phagwara railway station on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Sumandeep a resident of Dosanjh-Kalan village. GRP in-charge Paramjit Kumar said they got information about the incident around 10 pm on Friday. When they reached the spot, they found the mutilated body of a youth lying on the railway tracks. A suicide note was also recovered from the pocket of the deceased. The police have initiated further proceedings and handed over the body to the family members after post-mortem examination. OC
Man nabbed with illicit liquor
Phagwara: The police have arrested a liquor smuggler and recovered 15 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession on Friday night. The suspect, identified as Jasvir Singh, a resident of Hoshiarpur Road, Phagwara, was nabbed at a checkpoint, the police said. A case under the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect.
