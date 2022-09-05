Woman held for drug peddling

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Phillaur Police arrested a female drug peddler, and recovered 7 gm of heroin from her possession yesterday. The accused has been identified as Binder Kaur, a resident of Ganna, near Phillaur. DSP Jagdish Raj said the accused was arrested when she was waiting for a customer. A weighing scale was also recovered from her possession. A case has been registered under NDPS Act. oc

Rs 2.5 lakh stolen from gas station

Phagwara: An amount of around Rs 2.5 lakh was reportedly stolen from the office of the Kudrat Gas Station on the national highways in Phillaur by some unidentified person, on Saturday. Petrol pump owner Atul told the police that he had gone out to collect some goods kept in his car parked at the petrol pump, but found that his bag had been stolen, when he returned to take his bag. The police have registered a case. oc

House burgled, investigation on

Phagwara: A house in Ganna was reportedly burgled on Saturday. The house owner, Dharmender, told the police that his family members had gone to visit a religious place. When they returned, they realised that their house had been ransacked and burgled. The burglars made away with valuables worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh. The police have registered a case under Sections 380 and 454 of the IPC. OC

Three booked for assault

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have booked three persons, including a couple, on the charge of outraging a woman's modesty. Investigating officer Rajindar Singh said that the accused have been identified as Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Amar Dass Nakodar, his wife Priya and Hairy, also a resident of Mohalla Amar Dass. A resident of the same locality had complained to the police that while she was walking her dog on August 31, the accused assaulted her and used some foul language. No arrests have been made yet.