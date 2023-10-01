Woman held on drug charge dies at hospital

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, September 30

A woman, who was arrested by the Garhshankar police two days ago on the charge of drug smuggling, died at the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, this evening.

While the Garhshankar police were tight-lipped on the matter, the SSP claims that the matter was not of custodial death.

According to information, acting on a tip-off the police arrested Seeto, a resident of village Denowal Khurd, for drug smuggling on September 28. A total of 11 persons were arrested in the case and 140 intoxicating injections were recovered from them.

According to sources, Seeto’s condition deteriorated on Saturday. The police took her to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar. Owing to her serious condition, she was referred to Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital where she breathed her last.

After her death, the Garhshankar police, under the supervision of DSP Daljit Singh Khakh, camped in the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, and no one was allowed to meet Seeto’s family or villagers.

