Woman held over illegal abortions

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Phillaur police on Wednesday arrested a woman running a medical shop under Section 312,511,120 B,15-2-12 Medical Council Act on the charges of illegally aborting pregnant women. SP (Investigation) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said the accused identified as Indira Rani was running “Janta Medical Hall” on Phillaur-Nurmahal road but indulging in illegal abortion. The SP said the accused was earlier arrested on the same charges in 2021 and was released on bail. However, she again indulged in conducting illegal abortions. OC

PO arrested after 5 years

Jalandhar: The city police have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a theft case. The accused has been identified as Ballu, a resident of Hardayal Nagar in Jalandhar. According to the police, Ballu was wanted in a case registered against him under Sections 379, 420, 34 of the IPC at police division number 8 in 2017. He had been absconding for more than five years. The police said the local court on December 11, 2022, had declared Ballu as PO, and police since then had been looking out for him. Following a tip-off, Ballu was arrested from his residence at Hardayal Nagar on Wednesday. TNS

Snatching case cracked, 1 held

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have claimed to crack a snatching case after a year and arrested a local miscreant in this connection. Investigating Officer (IO) Amrik Singh said the accused has been identified as Gagandeep alias Gagan, a resident of Mohalla Munaran, Nakodar. Patras, a resident of Mohan Garh village under Guru Har Sahai police station in Ferozepur district, had complained to the police that three unidentified miscreants waylaid him on March 26, 2022, near Billi Chahrami village and snatched his motorcycle (Pb-08-CY-3744), Rs 20,000 in cash, a smartphone and a silver bracelet. The IO said that a case under Section 379-B (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property ) of the IPC was registered against the accused and his two unidentified accomplices. OC

Two arrested with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur: The district police have recovered narcotics from different places. The police have booked three smugglers in this regard and arrested two of them. According to the information, the police of Mahilpur recovered 800 grams of opium and arrested a smuggler Jagroop Singh, a resident of Pallewal, while another of his accomplices Manoj Kumar was also booked. While the city police have seized 38 grams of intoxicant powder from Reshav Talwar, a resident of Fatehgarh. Separate FIRs were lodged by the respective police stations against the accused.