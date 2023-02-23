Woman held with 10-kg poppy husk

Phagwara, February 22
The Nakodar Sadar have arrested a woman drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk.
Station House Officer (SHO) Palwinder Singh said 10-kg poppy husk was recovered from the possession of the suspect, identified as Pardeep Kaur, a resident of Thablke village. She told the police that her mother Manjit Kaur and brother Arwindar Singh brought the contraband.
The SHO said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspects. Pardeep’s mother and brother had been nominated in the case.
In another case, the Shahkot police arrested two drug peddlers, including a woman, for selling intoxicant tablets and heroin.
SHO GS Nagra said 70 intoxicant tablets were recovered from Gurprit Wadwal, alias Lakha, a resident of Badshah Pur village in Kapurthala, and 4 grams of heroin was recovered from Parveen, a resident of Mohalla Baghwala, Shahkot.
In yet another case, the Mehatpur police arrested two drug peddlers – Gurprit, alias Gopi, and Amarjit, alias Amba, residents of Mohalla Kasba, Mehatpur, with 10-kg poppy husk and 215 intoxicant tablets. Drug money worth Rs 1.87 lakh was also recovered from them, said SHO Balraj Singh.
