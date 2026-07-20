Woman held with 36 gram heroin in Nakodar

The Nakodar police have arrested a woman and recovered 36 gram of heroin along with ₹7,100 drug money during an anti-narcotics operation.

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DSP Onkar Singh Brar said here today that the arrest was made as part of the police's sustained drive against drug trafficking. He said a case under the NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify other persons involved in the alleged drug trade.

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The accused has been identified as Mandeep Kaur, resident of Patti Takhar, Shankar near Nakodar. DSP Brar said a team apprehended the accused from Shankar village.