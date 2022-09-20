Woman held with 700-gm opium in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, September 19
The Jalandhar rural police arrested a woman drug peddler with 700 gm of opium. The woman, identified as Nisha, has seven previous cases against her since 2006. The police said she was a repeated offender in drug cases. The woman was arrested for carrying opium in a secret compartment of a container on September 18.
The police said, during patrol from GT Road to Mohalla Punjabi Bagh, Nisha was spotted with a steel container by the team on duty. On searching the container, it was found to contain a polythene bag which had 700-gm opium in it. A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against her at Maqsudan police station.
SP (Investigation) Rural, Sarbjit Singh Bahia said seven previous cases were already registered against the woman in various police stations — four at Dividion No.1 in Jalandhar, two at Maqsudan, and one at Jandiala in Amritsar.
Since she was a habitual offender her moveable and immovable assets were being assessed so that it might be ascertained how much property she has amassed by selling drugs. Her bank accounts were also being checked.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...