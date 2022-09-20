Woman held with 700-gm opium in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 19

The Jalandhar rural police arrested a woman drug peddler with 700 gm of opium. The woman, identified as Nisha, has seven previous cases against her since 2006. The police said she was a repeated offender in drug cases. The woman was arrested for carrying opium in a secret compartment of a container on September 18.

The police said, during patrol from GT Road to Mohalla Punjabi Bagh, Nisha was spotted with a steel container by the team on duty. On searching the container, it was found to contain a polythene bag which had 700-gm opium in it. A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against her at Maqsudan police station.

SP (Investigation) Rural, Sarbjit Singh Bahia said seven previous cases were already registered against the woman in various police stations — four at Dividion No.1 in Jalandhar, two at Maqsudan, and one at Jandiala in Amritsar.

Since she was a habitual offender her moveable and immovable assets were being assessed so that it might be ascertained how much property she has amassed by selling drugs. Her bank accounts were also being checked.