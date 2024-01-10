Woman hit by speeding truck, dies; driver booked

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 9

A woman died after the scooter she was riding was hit by a mixer truck near the Lamma Pind chowk here. The deceased has been identified as Anita Devi, a resident of Noorpur Colony.

The accident took place when the woman was on her way to the Jalandhar City railway station to book tickets.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the truck was being driven at a high speed. The driver fled the spot after the incident. The woman, who suffered serious injuries in the mishap, was rushed to a private hospital where she breathed her last.

After getting information about the incident, the Rama Mandi police initiated an investigation into the incident. The police registered a case against the unidentified truck driver.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination at the Civil Hospital.