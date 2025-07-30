DT
Home / Jalandhar / Woman hurt in brutal attack, attacker caught

Woman hurt in brutal attack, attacker caught

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jul 30, 2025 IST
In a disturbing incident that has shocked residents of Chahal Nagar, Phagwara, a 30-year-old woman was brutally attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in her home on Tuesday morning. The victim Shimpoo Devi, a mother of two children, was severely injured in the assault.

According to initial reports, the attack occurred shortly after Shimpoo Devi’s husband Sunil, a labourer, had left for work. Taking advantage of his absence, the accused allegedly entered the house and launched a vicious assault on the woman using sharp-edged weapons. The brutal nature of the attack left her with multiple deep wounds on her left arm, hand and head. She was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where Medical Officer Dr Naresh Kundra confirmed that she had sustained seven serious injuries. He added that her left thumb had been amputated, indicating the severity of the blows inflicted during the attack.

As the incident unfolded, neighbours responded to the woman’s cries and raised the alarm. A nearby Police Control Room team, led by Inspector Aman Kumar Daveshwar, happened to be patrolling the area and reached the spot within minutes. The team managed to apprehend the attacker on the spot before he could escape. He was identified as Pawan Bansal, a resident of Bhagatpura, Phagwara. At the time of arrest, he was still armed with the weapon used in the attack.

While the exact motive remains under investigation, police officials have suggested that personal rivalry may have triggered the violence. The accused has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered.

Meanwhile, Shimpoo Devi remains under close medical supervision. While doctors have stabilised her condition, her injuries are serious, and she may require additional surgeries and prolonged treatment.

