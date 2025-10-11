DT
Home / Jalandhar / Woman hurt in PRTC bus accident

Woman hurt in PRTC bus accident

Driver booked

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:15 AM Oct 11, 2025 IST
A road accident occurred near the Phagwara bus stand on Thursday afternoon, leaving a woman critically injured after being hit by a PRTC bus.

According to a complaint filed by Karan Kumar, resident of Mohalla Chaudhria in Phillaur, the incident took place when he along with his mother-in-law Kulwinder Kaur and her mother Bhajno, visited the Phagwara bus stand to see her off.

After Bhajno boarded the bus, Karan and Kulwinder, began walking back toward their home. That moment, a PRTC bus reportedly coming from the Jalandhar side, struck Kulwinder.

The impact threw Kulwinder to the ground and the rear wheels of the bus ran over her legs, resulting in multiple fractures. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she remains under treatment.

The driver of the bus has been identified as Gurjit Singh of Aspal Khurd, district Barnala. The police have registered a case for rash and negligent driving against the driver, who has been taken into custody.

