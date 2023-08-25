Woman injured in roof collapse

Phagwara, August 24
A woman identified as Kamlesh Rani sustained serious injuries when the roof of her house suddenly collapsed in Palahai Gate locality today morning. Neighbours had to make efforts to pull out the woman from the debris.
The cause of the roof collapse is not known
yet. The injured woman has been admitted to the local Civil Hospital for treatment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump surrenders at Atlanta jail on charges he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss
He is released on $200,000 bond and heads back to the airpor...
Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi had ‘candid, in-depth exchange' on Sino-Indian ties, says Beijing
Xi seeks better ties, wants border issue ‘properly handled’
Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away
People travelling from Pinjore may use the Kalka-Kalujhanda-...
Tamil Nadu man tries to deliver child at home using YouTube videos, wife dies
A case under Section 174(3) of the CrPC has been registered,...