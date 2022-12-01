Woman kidnaps minor, arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a woman on the charges of kidnapping and criminal conspiracy. Investigating officer (IO) Manjit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Balwinder Kaur, a resident of Nangal Narain Garh village, Kapurthala. In a complaint filed with the police, the victim’s mother said the suspect and her five accomplices kidnapped her minor daughter. The IO said a case under Sections 365, 366-A and 120-B of the IPC had been registered. OC

PO lands in police net

Phillaur: The Bilga police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) for failing to appear before a court. Investigating officer (IO) Anwar Masih said the accused had been identified as Gurjant Singh, alias Jeeta, a resident of Burj Hassan. The IO said a Phillaur court declared Gurjant a proclaimed offender and ordered to book him under Section 174-A of the IPC. OC

One nabbed for snatching

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a person for snatching earnings from a woman. The investigating officer (IO) said the suspect had been identified as Harjindar Singh, a resident of Umrewal village. The IO said a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC was registered.