Woman killed in road mishap

Phagwara, October 27
A woman was killed on the spot while her daughter and grand-daughter sustained serious injuries when the Activa which they were riding was hit by a speeding truck on Thursday afternoon.
The woman identified as Mamta Kaura (55), a resident of Purbian Mohalla, was returning after the Bhai Duj ceremony from her parental house in Adampur. Priya(25), the daughter of the deceased, was driving the Activa while the woman who was killed in the mishap was riding the pillion along with her two-month-old grand-daughter.
The truck driver first managed to flee but people succeeded in nabbing him and handed him over to the police. The police have registered a case and impounded the truck. The injured were admitted to the local Civil Hospital. Mamta was taken to the hospital in a critical condition but was declared brought dead by the doctors.
