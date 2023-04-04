Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 3

A car driven by a 57-year-old man hit a two-wheeler and two other cars near Preet Nagar Gurudwara on Sodal road late Sunday night, killing a woman and injuring at least three persons.

Waiting for medical reports The accused has been arrested and an FIR has been registered against him. We are waiting for his medical records and the report of his medical examination, which was conducted last night, before proceeding further. — Gurpreet Singh, SHO, Division Number 8

The incident occurred when Sunil Kumar was driving home from his factory. As per eyewitnesses, the car was being driven recklessly and had lost control before colliding with a scooter, which was carrying a husband, wife, and their daughter. After hitting the scooter, the car hit a man walking his pet dog and then collided with a parked car.

Meanwhile, the woman on the scooter, who was identified as Vandana (40), lost her life, and her husband and daughter suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment. It was learnt that the daughter of the deceased suffered spinal cord injuries and the man on a walk also received minor injuries, while his pet dog died on the spot.

However, the family of the accused claimed that he had a history of epileptic seizure and he suffered a seizure while driving, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. They revealed that Arora was not allowed to drive alone, but he took the car without informing anyone last night.

Division Number 8 SHO Gurpreet Singh said that the police had registered a case under Sections 304, 279, 338 and 427 of the IPC and had taken statements from the victim’s family and other affected parties. He said the accused was arrested at

the spot last night only, however, they were waiting for the medical records and his medical examination reports, which were conducted last night, before proceeding further.