Woman killed as scooty collides with truck

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 12

A woman from Rahon lost her life as her vehicle collided with a truck today. The father of the deceased, Harpreet Kaur, said his daughter had come to meet him.

“After some time, she asked me to stay at her home for a day. I agreed and we left for her home. While I was on my bike, she was on her scooty. Suddenly a truck that was in front of us applied breaks, and the scooty collided with it after which she fell fatally," the father told in his complaint to the police.

The driver is at large and police are yet to nab him. A case under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC has been registered.