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Home / Jalandhar / Woman killed, husband hurt in hit-and-run near Phagwara

Woman killed, husband hurt in hit-and-run near Phagwara

Hunt on to nab car driver

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:39 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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A 55-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured after their two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a speeding car near Phagwara on Sunday. The police have registered a case.

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Complainant Om Parkash, resident of Dakoha village near Jalandhar, stated that he was travelling with his wife Kuljit Kaur on a scooter. When they reached near the PPR area on the Phagwara-Chandigarh Road, a car approaching from behind at a high speed allegedly struck their scooter, causing severe head injuries to his wife, while Om Parkash also sustained multiple injuries and the scooter was extensively damaged. The complainant further alleged that the car driver dragged the scooter for some distance before fleeing the spot.

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With the assistance of passers-by, both victims were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, where doctors declared Kuljit Kaur dead. Om Parkash was provided medical treatment for his injuries. The police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver and initiated an investigation to trace the accused.

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