Woman killed in accident

Phagwara, May 15
A woman resident of Shahkot village was killed in an accident.
Investigating officer (IO) Sukhwindar Pal Singh said the deceased has been identified as Kulwant Kaur of Narang Pur village in Shahkot.
Jasvir Singh of the same village said Kulwant Kaur was killed in an accident.
