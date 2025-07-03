DT
Woman killed in accident near Jalandhar

Woman killed in accident near Jalandhar

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:46 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
A road accident late Tuesday night claimed the life of a young woman near village Johlan on Hoshiarpur Road in Jalandhar’s Rama Mandi. The collision occurred between a motorcycle and an SUV, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist.

The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Kaur, a resident of Nangal Fateh Khan village in Jalandhar district. Police officials reached the spot shortly after the accident and took possession of the body.

ASI Vipin Randhawa, who is leading the investigation, confirmed that the incident occurred late at night and that the woman died on the spot. “It is not yet clear who was at fault in the accident. Statements have been recorded and further investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar for the post-mortem examination. The police have informed the family and are in the process of filing an FIR once preliminary findings are confirmed.

The Rama Mandi police are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to the fatal crash.

