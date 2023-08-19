Woman killed in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A woman pedestrian was killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding motorcycle on the Phillaur-Nurmahal road on Friday. The deceased was identified as Lakshmi Devi, a resident of Ravidasspura, Phillaur. The police registered a case against the motorcyclist. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. OC

Two booked for snatching chain

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked two unidentified suspects on the charge of snatching a woman’s chain on the temple premises. Jyoti, daughter of Manohar Lal, a resident of Mohalla Gujjran, Nurmahal, complained to the police that she was going to pay obeisance at Baba Bhut Nath Temple with her sister-in-law on Thursday evening when an unidentified suspect entered shring from the main gate, snatched her gold chain and fled on a bike driven by his accomplice. Investigating Officer Amarik Lal said a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified suspects. OC

2 arrested for selling drugs

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. Investigating officer (IO) and Talwandi Sanghera police post in-charge Nirmal Singh said 10 grams of heroin was recovered from suspect identified as Dilbag Singh, alias Baga, of Rehrwan village. He said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect and his bike was impounded. “The Nakodar city police have arrested a drug peddler identified as Amandeep, alias Aman, a resident of Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura, with 190 intoxicant tablets,” said IO Kulwinder Singh.

#Phagwara