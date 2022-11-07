Woman killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 6

One middle-aged woman was killed in a road accident near Jagpalpur village here on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Gyano (52), a resident of Jagpalpur village in Phagwara subdivision, the police said.

Investigating officer Inderjit Singh said the victim, carrying cattle feed on her head, was crossing the road when a speeding vehicle hit her killing her on the spot. The police have registered a case against the unidentified driver of the speeding vehicle and started scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the spot.

The body of the victim was handed over to the family members after a postmortem conducted at the local Civil Hospital this evening.

In another incident, a young girl, identified as Sobia, a resident of Jalandhar, sustained serious injuries when a speeding truck hit the scooter she was riding on the national highway near Haveli.

The injured girl was admitted to the local Civil Hospital. The police have registered a case against the truck driver who managed to flee the spot.

In the third incident, six persons, including two women, sustained serious injuries in a clash that took place between two different groups in Kaaji Mohalla in Phillaur. An old enmity was said to be the reason behind the violent clash. All injured were admitted to a Phillaur hospital. The police have registered a case, and are currently investigating the matter.